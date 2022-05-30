Explosion in Melitopol is, most likely, racists clean up collaborators, - Fedorov

The mayor of occupied Melitopol Ivan Fedorov voiced several versions of the explosion that took place in the city center.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Fedorov, the racists are now inspecting all objects located near the site of the explosion.

"They are waiting for terrorists. They have already stated that this is a terrorist act by Nazi Ukrainians. We have heard all this nonsense many times. But there is one fact: in Melitopol, the land will burn under the rashists' feet until they leave it!" said the mayor.

According to him, there are several versions of the reasons for this event. First of all, Fedorov believes that in this way the Russian occupiers are "cleaning up" collaborators who "do not do very well what they promised," which has previously been observed in both Enerhodar and Tokmak.

The second version, according to the mayor of Melitopol, is associated with significant resistance from civil society in the city, which is often combined with law enforcement agencies. "But we will hear this version from our law enforcement agencies a little later," Fedorov added.