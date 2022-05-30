Occupiers in Melitopol have kidnapped more than half thousand civilians since beginning of war, - Fedorov

During the three months of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers abducted more than half a thousand civilians in Melitopol.

This was stated by the Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The most difficult issue today is security, because in the city of Melitopol people are abducted regularly and every day. During the whole period of occupation, in three months, more than 500 people were abducted: some were detained for three days, some for more than a month," he said.

At the same time, Fedorov pointed out that the Russian occupiers have been holding a 16-year-old child hostage for more than 50 days.

In addition, according to him, significant for the city are humanitarian problems, in particular related to the fact that residents of the temporarily occupied territories run out of cash, and products imported from the occupied Crimea are three to four times more expensive than in the controlled territory of Ukraine.

