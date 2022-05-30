There are no signs of preparation for second attack on Kyiv, but threat remains, - Zhyrnov

The threat of a repeat attack on Kyiv remains, but so far there are no real signs of troops forming for the offensive.

The chairman of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykola Zhyrnov noted it, commenting on information on preparation of new attack on the capital of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Currently, if we look at the Bryansk and Kursk regions, we do not see any actual signs of the formation of troops. However, we know that the Russian Federation can also use the territory of Belarus. Russia has not given up its aggressive goal of seizing the entire territory of Ukraine. Kyiv as the capital is a priority goal for the capture of Russian troops. Given the significant amount of human and material resources, the danger of a second attack remains," said Zhyrnov.

He adds that the re-offensive requires the creation of a large group of troops, which requires time to train personnel, armament of military equipment and logistics. In today's conditions, it is impossible to do this suddenly or in a short time.

"Every day we closely monitor the actions of the enemy. And we are preparing for its meeting: we are preparing the frontiers and positions in terms of engineering, fortifications are being built, a certain area is being prepared for mining, troops are being trained based on the experience gained. The threat exists and will exist until we win, but Kyiv is preparing to repel the enemy properly!" Zhyrnov sums up.

