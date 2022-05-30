Situation in Severodonetsk is difficult. Armed Forces take all measures to prevent encirclement of our troops, - Motuzyanyk

The situation in Severodonetsk (Luhansk region) is difficult, street fights are already underway on the outskirts.

This was announced today at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksander Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"As for Severodonetsk itself: the situation is difficult, street fights are already taking place on the outskirts. Ukrainian servicemen are holding back the assault actions of the enemy, who is also dropping personnel.

He stressed that the situation is really difficult, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are keeping it under control.

"Intelligence is working, we know all the enemy's plans. Our air reconnaissance is also working. Therefore, I have optimistic views on this situation," Motuzyanyk added.

The speaker stated that the Armed Forces are taking all measures to prevent the encirclement of the Armed Forces in the districts of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

See more: Rashists fired on evacuation car in Luhansk region, French journalist killed,. PHOTOS