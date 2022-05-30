Ammonia leaked in Bakhmut district, - Kyrylenko

In the Bakhmut district as a result of hostilities the tightness of the branch of the ammonia pipeline "Togliatti - Odesa" was damaged.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, this branch has not been used since 2014, the valves are closed, but ammonia from it now flows by gravity. A cloud of ammonia is moving over the ground from the village of Travneve towards Bakhmut.

"Bakhmut, Hladosove, Dacha, Mykolayivka Druha, Odradivka, and Opytne may be affected. Local authorities have informed the population about the necessary security measures. Rescuers are ready to eliminate the consequences of the accident," the statement said.

There is currently no information on casualties.

