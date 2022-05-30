Erdogan invited Putin to meet with Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

According to Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth", the press service of the Turkish president reported.

Erdogan and Putin discussed "bilateral relations and regional issues, including the war between Ukraine and Russia."

"During the conversation, the President of Turkey stated that there is a need for steps to minimize the negative consequences of the war and strengthen trust by creating conditions for peace between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible," Ankara said.

Erdogan also stated his readiness to organize a meeting of Ukraine, Russia and the UN in Istanbul, as well as to participate in the "monitoring mechanism" between the parties, if they agree.

