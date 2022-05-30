European Union will continue to support Ukraine, - Michel in conversation with Zelensky

The President of the European Council Charles Michel assured the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the EU will continue to strengthen the country's ability to defend itself, as well as help in its recovery.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Twitter after Zelensky's speech to the leaders of the European Union during a special meeting.

"I thanked the President of Ukraine Zelensky for his sincere address to the members of the European Council. We will increase your liquidity and help rebuild Ukraine. We will continue to strengthen your ability to defend your people and your country," Michel wrote.

The address of the Ukrainian president took place in the first part of the discussion of the situation in Ukraine due to the war waged by Russia against it. After that, EU leaders continued discussions in the format of the 27 member states of the Union.

