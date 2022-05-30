Russia does not want to see European Union, but 27 parts of its wreckage, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in front of the European Council, said that Russia does not want to see the European Union in its unity, but 27 pieces of rubble that cannot be put together into a single whole.

"Today is the 96th day of Russia's full-scale war against our state, against all of us, against all of you, against European unity. Russia wants to see at such meetings not a coherent European Council and not a united European Union, but 27 separate states, 27 pieces of wreckage that cannot be put together into a single whole. This is their wish. This policy of the aggressor is consequential. And there is no procrastination in it, - said Zelensky during video appeal on Monday, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, unlike Europe, Russia does not need to hold such summits and look for long weeks to find compromises.

"I want to thank you for what you say about these compromises. For wanting to find help and support Ukraine. But they (Russia - IF) are not willing to compromise, choosing what to do to achieve their goals," he said.

"And now we are seeing at the same time how the Russian offensive in the Donbass is destroying our cities, communities and how European unity can be shaken," the President added.

Watch more: Europe must demonstrate force - Zelensky appealed to European Parliament. VIDEO