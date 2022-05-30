Zelensky speaking in front of European Council: Sixth sanctions package must be approved

The 6th sanctions package must be approved, including oil.

"The 6th sanctions package must be agreed upon and must be effective, including oil, so that Russia feels the price for what it's doing against Ukraine, against all of Europe and so that you finally become independent with us from Russian energy weapons, at least its oil part," he said.

We must, he also said, immediately find a solution to prevent the unfolding of the food crisis.

Zelensky thanked EU leaders for creating "green corridors" for agricultural exports from Ukraine, but "as you understand, reliable food security is impossible without an end to the war on our land".

"There can be no calm trade and agrarian production as long as Russia retains the ability to intercept ships with Ukrainian agricultural products and not only in the Black Sea," Zelensky said.

