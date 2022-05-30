EU cannot afford not to agree on sanctions against Russia, - President of European Parliament Metsola

The European Union cannot allow the failure to reach agreement on the proposed sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola after a meeting with the heads of EU member states, reports "European truth" with reference to CNN.

"I really hope there will be an agreement. We can't allow it to not happen," Metsola stated.

"While I understand the realities that different countries face, there is a limit to the flexibility that we can allow without losing the confidence of our population," she stressed.

Metsola acknowledged that while sanctions packages "are never easy to accept," there is great hope that the EU can "reach an agreement that can be effective."

"Would we want it to go further? Of course. Would we still want it to go further? Of course. And we will continue to insist on it," the European Parliament head added.

On Ukraine's application for EU membership, Metsola gave positive signals from the perspective of the European Parliament.

"In my opinion, we have no choice but to bring Ukraine even closer to us, and the worst signal we could give now would be to show hesitation. And what Ukraine needs now is hope and perspective," she said.

As previously reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she did not believe that the sixth sanctions package would be agreed at the EU summit on May 30-31.

At the same time, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell is confident that EU leaders will agree on sanctions on Monday.