During May 30, strike aviation of AFU carried out up to 10 air raids on enemy positions, anti-aircraft troops destroyed 2 Russian missiles - Air Forces

Ukraine's strike aviation on Monday carried out up to ten air raids and engaged enemy ground targets, while anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed two occupant missiles.

This is stated by press center of AFU Air Forces Command, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 30, strike aircraft of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted fire strikes against occupying forces in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions.

Attack groups of attack aircraft and bombers under the cover of fighters carried out up to ten airstrikes on enemy positions. Ammunition depots, armored vehicles, and Rashist manpower were hit.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces in the Donetsk region destroyed an air-to-surface missile - X-59MK, and in the Odessa region - cruise missile X-22, the warhead of which is about a ton (in the photo wreckage of X-22)," the report says.