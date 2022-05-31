Russian troops shelling their own occupied settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region - Vilkul

The Russian military is not only shelling communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but for the purpose of propaganda "pictures," they are striking populated areas temporarily occupied by them.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in message of the Chief of the Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"With no tactical or strategic success, the enemy continues its sneaky shelling along the entire line of contact," he said.

Vilkul also noted that on Monday, May 30, the occupants shelled the Zelenodolsk and Apostolovo communities of the Kryvyi Rih district. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka and other settlements were also shelled. At the same time, Vilkul stressed that the situation in Kryvyy Rih and the district is fully controlled by the AFU and the military administration.

Read more: Rashists shelled Kryvyi Rih on evening of May 28, - Vilkul (updated)