Enemy carries out assault actions on Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, prepares attack on Lymansky, - General Staff

The Russians are conducting assaults on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut areas, preparing an offensive on the Lyman.

this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 31 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the ninety-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the main efforts of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are focused on strengthening the protection of the state border, engineering equipment positions, conducting reconnaissance, and conducting combat training activities in the interaction of types and genera of troops. The threat of missiles and airstrikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

The enemy did not take active action in the northern direction. The enemy carried out mortar shelling of settlements in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to prepare for the offensive, studies the probable ways of deployment, supply of weapons and military equipment, and material resources from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kharkiv direction. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Lozova, Protopopivka, Rudneve, Sokolivka, and others.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers and supply routes, creating conditions for further offensive. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dovhenke, Virnopillya, Hrushuvakha, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

There was an attempt to storm in the area of ​​Dovgenke, the enemy was unsuccessful, and retreated to previously occupied positions.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fires units of our troops with mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems along the line of contact. The main efforts are focused on establishing control over the city of Severodonetsk. Actively uses electronic warfare.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy regroups and prepares for the offensive. They tried to reconnoiter the routes of further advance in the area of ​​the settlement of Lyman, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Severodonetsk direction, it is conducting assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk and Toshkivka, and hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted combat and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Zolotye, Komyshuvakha, Nirkove, Berestove, Pokrovske, and Dolomitnoye. There is no success, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky, and Zaporizhya directions, the enemy is trying to strengthen the group and make up for losses due to outdated and restored equipment. They conducted air reconnaissance. They inflicted airstrikes on civil infrastructure in the areas of settlements Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. They inflicted fire on civilian objects in the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohryhorivka, Osokorivka, Knyazivka and Trudolyubivka.

In the Bessarabian direction, in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, no significant changes in the activities and position of the task force of Russian troops are observed.

The main efforts of the ship groups of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas are focused on maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern Black Sea.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to commit illegal acts against the citizens of Ukraine.

"During the previous day, the Air Force strike aircraft fired at some enemy units in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions. Anti-aircraft missile units in the Odesa region shot down an X-22 cruise missile.

In the past 24hrs, eight enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, one tank, four artillery systems, five armored combat vehicles, and two enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down an X-59MK cruise missile," the General Staff said.