EU will disconnect Sberbank of Russian Federation from SWIFT and will ban three more Russian mass media, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the sixth package of sanctions will also shut down SWIFT for Russia's largest bank, Sberbank.

As Censor.NET reports, she said this at a press conference after the EU summit, EP reports.

"I want to note that other elements in the package are also important. This is the deswiftization of Sberbank. Sberbank is the largest Russian bank with a share of 37%. Therefore, now it is good that we are deswiftization Sberbank," said von der Leyen.

"We also have a ban on insurance and reinsurance of Russian ships by European companies. A ban on the provision of various business services to Russian companies and, most importantly, a halt to the broadcasting in the EU of three Russian state media outlets that disseminate the disinformation we have witnessed in recent weeks and months," she added.

In addition, as added by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the EU will expand the sanctions list of those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.