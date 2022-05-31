"One-sided Kremlin guarantee is not enough for us", - Kuleba on unblocking ports in Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine needs to obtain guarantees from the UN and third countries to export grain from the country's ports.

As Censor.NET reports, he said this in an interview with Repubblica.

"The Kremlin's unilateral guarantee is not enough for us. We need third countries that will take responsibility for complying with the agreement. We are also satisfied with UN intervention. We are primarily interested in getting grain to those who need it," he said.

Kuleba also added that to avoid catastrophic consequences, "unblocking (ports, - ed.) must be carried out within two weeks."