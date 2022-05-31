Occupiers Bobykin and Ivanov were sentenced to 11.5 years in prison

On May 31, the Kotelevsky District Court sentenced Russian servicemen Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov.

Про це повідомляє Суспільне.Полтава, інформує Цензор.НЕТ.

They were sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison.

The Russian military is accused of violating the laws and customs of war. Both pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor's office requested that the defendants be sentenced to 12 years in prison. Their defenders asked to reduce the term.

Interfax-Ukraine notes that on February 24, two Russian servicemen, one of whom was a charger driver and the other a BM-21 Grad gunner, carried out artillery shelling of the Kharkiv region from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Executing a criminal order, servicemen of the RF Armed Forces destroyed critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the Kozacha Lopan and Veterinary villages. After that, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces crossed the border of Ukraine and continued shelling the Kharkiv region. After the defeat of the Russian military column, the two occupiers were taken prisoner by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

