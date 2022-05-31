Residents of Mykolaiv and suburban villages recommended to leave temporarily in connection with attacks

Residents of Mykolaiv and suburban villages are recommended to leave the city temporarily. In particular, they are asked to leave the Korabelny and Ingul districts of the city, as well as the villages of Polygon, Mykolaivske, NARP district, and Kulbakine.

Censor.NET reports about it with reference to the message of the press secretary of the military commandant's office of defence of Mykolaiv Dmitry Pletenchuk on Facebook.

Residents who are unable to leave their homes due to various circumstances are advised to stay in or near bomb shelters, or underground shelters.

In case of shelling, you should immediately go to the shelters, and in their absence - to be near the northern and western sides of strong buildings, but not too close to them. You can not be in prefabricated apartment buildings.

According to him, the 203-mm projectile hit the prefabricated houses and caused significant damage. Such structures will not save.

In addition, Russian troops can use cluster jets.

According to Pletenchuk, since May 26 divisions of 291 artillery brigades of the Russian armies carry out attacks on Mykolaiv. 203-mm 2C7 "Peony" guns are used for shelling. Two types of projectiles with a range of 37 km and 47.5 km are used. Russian troops have relatively fewer shells of the second type, so they are less likely to use them.

It is shells of the first type that are fired on the south-eastern districts of Mykolaiv - Ingulsky and Korabelny, as well as the suburbs. One munition inflicts significant damage to objects but does not provide accurate firing. Its use by the occupying forces is aimed at inflicting maximum damage on civilian objects: housing, businesses and infrastructure.

