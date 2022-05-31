War will continue, and we have lot to do to win, - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov warns that the war with Russia will not end quickly, victory requires the consolidation of the entire state.

As Censor.NET reports, Danilov said this in an interview with Ukrinform, answering questions about the main conclusions that can be drawn from the results of the Hundred Days of War.

"Firstly, it is too early to draw conclusions. Secondly, I think those people who said that the war would end very soon, that we have already won, that we will celebrate in April said a dangerous thing.

Unfortunately, the war will continue, and we have a lot to do to win. It is very difficult for us at the front, there are battles in Luhansk, Donetsk and other regions of our country.

Until they run out, until the last Russian boot leaves our territory, we can not calm down. The task of the Russian Federation to destroy our state has not been canceled. And we have to live with this, and all our decisions must be made with an understanding of this axiom," Danilov stressed.

