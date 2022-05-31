We don't have weak air defense, it simply can't keep up with that number of missiles which is let out by Russia, - Danilov

Ukraine has a strong air defense, but it can not always keep up with the large number of missiles fired by the Russian occupiers in our country.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, Censor.NET informs.

"I want you to understand: we do not have a weak air defense, it may simply not keep up with the number of missiles fired by the enemy on the territory.

And here not only Lviv. Aren't you interested in the Dnipro? Are you not interested in Zaporizhia? Aren't you interested in Odesa? Just because there are embassies in Lviv? We had someone to protect there and we have the whole country to protect. And Lviv cannot be in the first or last place. To say that we have something weak is to insult ourselves. We have what we have. Should it be better? Of course it should have been. But for this it took 30 years to build a state together for all, to take part in it, "he said.

According to Danilov, all military items are in the military.

"There can be no private air defense at any single enterprise," the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stressed.

