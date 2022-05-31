Over 500 orphans from Donetsk region kept by occupiers in Rostov region

Rashists detain 540 children deported from the Donetsk region, Rostov region, Russia.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, out of 540 detained children, 267 are from the territory of Mariupol (including the district) and Volnovakha (including the district).

"Currently, children are being prepared for a simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship following recent amendments to Russian law. The worst thing (if any) is that this process is overseen by Russian Liaison Officer Maria Lvova-Belova," the statement said.

In fact, she was the initiator of the "simplification" of granting citizenship to orphans in Ukraine.

