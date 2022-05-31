Ukraine demands to deprive Russia of status of UNESCO member state

The Verkhovna Rada called for the exclusion of Russia from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

As Censor.NET reports, the People's Deputy of the Servant of the People faction Olena Shuliak reports about it on Telegram.

The corresponding draft Resolution №7394 was supported by the Verkhovna Rada today. 311 deputies voted in favor.

"We call on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to immediately consider depriving Russia of its status as a member of UNESCO. Russia continues to shell Ukraine and destroy heritage sites in most parts of the country. According to the latest data, more than 250 cultural monuments have already been damaged or destroyed. These include churches, museums, monuments, reserves, houses of culture, theaters, libraries and historic buildings, "the statement said.

The adopted document states that such actions by the aggressor country are an absolute nihilism of the norms of international humanitarian law and common sense.

