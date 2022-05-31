Rashists fired mortars at two settlements in Sumy region - OC "North"

In the evening of May 31, the occupants fired from the territory of the Russian Federation at the border settlements of the Sumy region.

This is stated by Operational Command "North", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"From 17:15 to 18:15, the observers recorded 16 explosions (arrivals) on the territory of Ukraine (in the vicinity of Seredina Buda settlement and Progress settlement). The fire was preliminarily from mortars (80 mm and 120 mm caliber)", the report says.

There were no casualties among the AFU personnel or equipment.

Information about fatalities, injuries among the local population and damage to civilian infrastructure is being clarified.

