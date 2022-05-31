Since beginning of this day in Donbass, 9 enemy attacks were repelled and 29 units of occupant equipment were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, May 31, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Force grouping had repelled 9 enemy attacks. Fighting is still going on in 4 locations.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

"The occupants shelled more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 45 civilian objects, including: 41 residential buildings, a school of arts, a kindergarten, and a number of outbuildings.

As a result of this shelling, a woman was killed and two more were wounded. Data on the exact number of dead, wounded, destruction and damage in both areas are being clarified," the report says.

Over the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping destroyed: 2 tanks; 13 artillery systems; 8 armored fighting vehicles; 6 enemy vehicles.

