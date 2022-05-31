New US defense assistance to Ukraine will be announced in coming days - State Department

The U.S. administration will take all necessary steps in the "next few days" to announce and send new weapons to Ukraine as part of an ambitious support package passed by Congress and approved by the U.S. President.

This was confirmed Tuesday during a briefing in Washington by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We must further strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the face of the Kremlin's brutal aggression, and we will (what to declare - ed.) more in this regard in the coming days," said the foreign ministry representative.

He did not specify the content of the new aid, as well as specific dates of acceptance and start of deliveries to Ukraine. At the same time, Price reminded that thanks to the two-party support of the U.S. Congress, the administration has about $40 billion, most of which "is intended for defense support of our Ukrainian partners".

According to him, since the beginning of the large-scale armed aggression by Russia, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with about $3.8 billion specifically for defense support, and the new package, he said, greatly increases these opportunities. The State Department spokesman stressed that the Ukrainians are fighting a superior force, and they will have everything they need to defend themselves effectively against Russian aggression.

Price also commented on President Biden's recent statement that his administration has no plans to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to potentially target Russian territory.

"We continue to consider (providing Ukraine. - Ed.) a whole list of systems that would have the potential for effective use on the battlefield by our Ukrainian partners. But what the President has emphasized is that we will not be sending long-range missiles for use off the battlefield in Ukraine," Price noted.

He stressed that every element of U.S. defense support for Ukraine is designed to achieve specific goals, namely to strengthen the ability of Ukrainians to defend their own territory.

The representative of the State Department also said that with the change in the dynamics of the confrontation in Ukraine, the United States is also changing specific types of assistance to Ukraine.