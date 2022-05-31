Most of Severodonetsk is controlled by Russians, almost 100% of city's infrastructure is destroyed - Haidai
90% of Severodonetsk's housing stock is damaged, of which 60% cannot be repaired.
This was stated in Теlegram head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Evening summary of May 31:
- Most of Severodonetsk is controlled by the Russians. The city is not cordoned off, and there are no preconditions for this.
- The regional center is approaching the level of destruction of Rubizhne and Popasna. In the city, critical infrastructure is almost 100% destroyed, 90% of the housing stock is damaged, of which 60% is critical, i.e. cannot be repaired.
Because of the shelling, it is impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies to Severodonetsk and evacuate people," Haidai said.