The speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, stated that Russia is ready to negotiate and sign an agreement to "end the civil war in Ukraine".

This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax.

"We are open to negotiations. We need diplomatic, peaceful solutions, but this requires the will of the two countries. We are ready to negotiate, to sign an agreement that would end the civil war in Ukraine and lead to peace, but we do not see such a backlash from Kyiv," Matviyenko said at a meeting with the President of Mozambique.

