Ukrainian soldiers remain masters of frontline situation, there are certain successes in Kharkiv and Kherson regions, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian army remains the master of the frontline situation.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this during his video appeal on May 31.

"The situation in the Donbass direction is very complicated. Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Kurakhovo are now in the epicenter of the confrontation. Given the presence of a large chemical production facility in Severodonetsk, Russian army strikes there, including blind aerial bombing, are simply insane," he said.

"There are certain successes in the Kherson direction, as well as progress in the Kharkiv region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are restraining the pressure of the occupants in Zaporizhzhya region, the key direction is Hulayipole and Orikhovo," he noted.

According to the President, "in this broad picture it must be seen that our defenders show maximum courage and remain masters of the front situation, despite the fact that the Russian army still has a significant advantage in equipment and numbers."

"Of course, everyone in Ukraine wants all our territories, all our people to be liberated today, as soon as possible. The complete restoration of the territorial integrity of our state is our goal. But we must act carefully, valuing life. Everyone and everybody at all levels must now be lobbyists for the supply of modern heavy weapons and modern artillery to our state. All those systems that can really speed up Ukraine's Victory," Zelensky said.

