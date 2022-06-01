On Kryvyi Rih direction Russians are building fortifications and mining coast of Ingulets - Vilkul

The invaders on the Kryvyi Rih direction are ripping plates off the roads for fortifications, and also mine the Ingulets riverbank.

This was announced at a briefing by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation on the Kryvyi Rih direction of the front remains tense, but stable. Orcs are forced to strengthen their defensive positions - they are even pulling down slabs from roads to build fortifications, as well as conducting mining of the banks of the Ingulets River," Vilkul reported.

Our Armed Forces successfully carry out their combat missions and continue to conduct successful operations in the south of Kryvyi Rih. The enemy suffers losses in manpower and equipment.

The occupants continue shelling along the entire line of contact from all types of MLRS, barrel artillery, tanks and mortars.

At night the enemies shelled the border area of the Zelenodolsk community, during the day the Shyrokovo community, no one was injured. Also today, according to the General Staff of the AFU, the invaders carried out an air strike near the village of Davydiv Brid.

"Demining of the territories continues. Today our deminers deactivated four missiles from "Uragan" on the territory of Apostolovo community.

The situation in Krivoy Rog and the area is under full control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military administration. Out of control today were only thunderstorm clouds that rattled during one of the air raid alarms," he added.