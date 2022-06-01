United States has agreed on new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including HIMARS missile systems - Washington Post

On June 1, the United States will announce a new $ 700 million military aid package to Ukraine. In particular, it will include HIMARS missile systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Joe Biden's administration has agreed to supply Ukraine with a small number of high-tech medium-range missile systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have previously requested to stem Russia's offensive in Donbas.

HIMARS missile systems are part of a new $ 700 million military aid package to Ukraine that will also include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapons systems, tactical equipment, spare parts, cars, and more.

According to two representatives of the US presidential administration, the decision to provide Ukraine with the above weapons was discussed on the condition of anonymity. The new aid package will be officially announced on Wednesday, June 1.

