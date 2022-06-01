Russians entered central districts of Severodonetsk. Shelling of Luhansk region doesn't stop, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration notes that the occupiers are storming, consolidating in the center of Severodonetsk while continuing to destroy infrastructure and industrial facilities.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai on his Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

On May 31, at 6:55 p.m., the invaders attacked the Azot association from a plane, resulting in the release of toxic substances. During the day, the enemy fired artillery at the Proletarii plant in Lysychansk, damaging several rooms. The cynical destruction of the housing stock continues, "the statement reads.

Serhiy Haidai adds that the Russians destroyed at least six houses and a local art school in Horsky, six houses in Vrubivka, five in Novoivanivka, four in Severodonetsk, three in Lysychansk, and two in Mykolaivka.

"On May 31, the occupiers carried out assault operations in the northern, southern, and eastern districts of Severodonetsk, and are consolidated in the city center. In addition, the Russians are trying to oust units of our troops from their positions in the Belogorovka and Vrubovka areas. Assault and army aircraft were used in the Komyshuvakha and Nyrkovo districts," the head of the RMA said.

















In the past 24 hours, nine enemy attacks have been repulsed, two tanks, thirteen artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles and six enemy vehicles have been destroyed.