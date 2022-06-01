Russia has announced training of missile forces with nuclear weapons in Ivanovo region

The Teikovskaya Division of the Strategic Missile Forces conducts exercises using Yars strategic complexes. In the Ivanovo region, missile systems are practicing maneuvering and deployment to fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Interfax.

It is reported that about a thousand servicemen and more than 100 units of equipment are involved in the exercises. It is not reported whether training launches will be held during the maneuvers.

"Strategic missiles are working on bringing missile systems to field positions, conducting marches of up to 100 km, dispersing units with changing field positions, their engineering equipment, organization of camouflage and combat protection," the military department said.

Strategic missile forces are a type of troops of the Russian Armed Forces, the main component of its strategic nuclear forces.

The basis of the Strategic Missile Forces group is modern Yars complexes in mine and mobile versions. "Yars" can hit targets at a range of up to 11 thousand km, it is equipped with a detachable main part, with maneuvering units of individual guidance.

