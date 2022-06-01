Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30.7 thousand people, 208 aircraft, 175 helicopters, 1361 tanks and 3343 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 1, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 30, 7 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Therefore, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from the beginning of the war from 24.02 to 01.06 were approximately:

personnel of about 30,700 (+200) people were eliminated

tanks 1361 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles 3343 (+41) units,

artillery systems 659 (+10) units,

multiple launch rocket system (+0) units,

air defense means 94 (+1) units,

aircraft 208 (+0) units,

helicopters 175 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level 519 (+4),

cruise missiles 120 (+0),

ships/boats 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks 2290 (+15) units,

special equipment 49 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions. The data are being clarified," the statement reads.