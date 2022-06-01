As result of attacks on Mykolaivshchina by occupiers person was lost, and one person was wounded

The Russian occupiers continue to fire in the territory of the Mykolaiv area therefore the person was lost.

The Mykolaiv regional military administration reports about it

"On the morning of May 31, the city was shot with cluster munitions with a multiple launch rocket system "Tornado-C" and long-range artillery "Peony". No casualties were reported," the regional administration said.

During the day and night, on May 31, there were shellings in the Shirokiv community of the Bashtansky district. One garage and a combine harvester burned down, no one was injured. The shelling was mostly outside the settlements.

The racists fired on the Bereznehuvatsky community. One person died. Information on casualties and injuries is being clarified.

"In the morning of May 31, there were shellings in the village of Pervomaiske, the village of Bilozirka, Pervomaisk community. Partial destruction of the building of the sausage shop. The Shevchenkivska community was also shelled. In particular, one of the settlements was shelled by large-caliber artillery. One shell exploded in the yard of a high-rise building. The outbuilding was completely destroyed, garages were damaged, power supply networks were broken, and windows were broken in many houses. Several shells exploded in the gardens of private households. The enemy fired from the occupied territories of the Kherson region," the RMA added.

On the morning of June 1, at 4:50 a.m., the town of Ochakiv was shelled by the Ochakiv community. According to preliminary information, the destruction and damage to residential buildings. One person was injured. In Pervomaisky and Voznesensky districts the day and night passed relatively calmly.

