Racists plan to demolish houses in Mariupol and people are evicted, - Andriushchenko

The occupiers in Mariupol are preparing to demolish the houses damaged by their shelling.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupiers are preparing to demolish most of the buildings that were damaged by their shelling. For two days, mobile teams from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the military have been patrolling the surviving apartments where people live. They warn that relocation will take place with the beginning of the demolition of buildings. Elderly people are planned to be compactly housed in dormitories on Budivelnykiv Avenue, and their apartments will be occupied by people involved in work at the port, the Ilyich plant, and the dismantling of debris. They give two weeks to find housing if there is no consent to relocate," he said.

At the same time, building owners who plan to demolish, regardless of the condition of the apartments, are literally evicted to the street.

"When asked where to live, they answer that it is not a matter of the occupying power," Andriushchenko added.

Read more: Over 500 orphans from Donetsk region kept by occupiers in Rostov region