Occupiers install rocket launchers on Zmiinyi, and plan to fire on Odessa region, - OK "South"

Occupying troops have anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems and multiple launch rocket systems on Snake Island.

This was reported in the OK "South", reports Censor.NET.

"A ship group of enemy forces continues the blockade of navigation, intensifies its actions around the island of Zmiinyi, keeps 2 frigates ready for a missile strike, equipped with cruise missiles such as "Caliber".

The enemy's location of anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems, multiple rocket launchers, including modernized ones, and electronic warfare stations on Zmiiny indicates the intention to protect racist ships from our defeat and the threat of using weapons along the coast of Odessa," the team said.

