Last night as result of attacks in Kharkiv region 4 people were lost, 7 were wounded, - Synehubiv

Last night, Russian occupation forces fired en masse on Kharkiv, Izyum, Bohodukhiv, and Chuhuiv districts of the region, killing four civilians.

As Censor.NET reports, the chairman of regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram channel.

"During the past 24 hours, the occupiers fired on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. There are no casualties. The Kharkiv, Izyum, Bohodukhiv, and Chuhuiv districts of the region were also shelled en masse.

As a result of these shellings, 4 civilians were killed. A woman died in Zolochev, and a 12-year-old boy died in Ivanivka, Izium district. In the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district - 2 dead. A total of 7 civilians were injured, "the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. The enemy is focused on defense and trying to hold his ground.

In the Izyum direction, the Russian occupiers are regrouping and preparing for new offensive attempts. Our defenders hold positions and inflict losses on the enemy. Last night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.

"The enemy is acting insidiously, striking at civilians and civilian infrastructure. But he will answer for all his crimes! Ukraine will win!" - wrote Synehubiv.

