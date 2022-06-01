Referendums on Russia's accession to the occupied Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts could take place by the end of the year.

The so-called senator of the Federation Council from the occupied Crimea Sergey Tsekov declared it, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"I absolutely agree that these regions should be with Russia. I think everything can happen on a much larger scale (than Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. - Ed.). I think that all territories controlled by Russia have a very "There are great chances to reunite with Russia. These are Russian territories," he said.

Tsekov noted that "referendums" on Russia's accession to the occupied territories could be held very quickly, within a year.

Tsekov also believes that Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Donbas will be able to ensure their own recovery, as "these are budget-generating regions, donor regions," from which "Western Ukraine allegedly sucked everything out."

Serhiy Tsekov is a collaborator, former Ukrainian, and now Russian politician and senator. The first member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation from the occupying power of Crimea since September 24, 2014.

