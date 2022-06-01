More than 234,000 children were forcibly deported to Russia and ORDLO

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 234,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to the Russian Federation, to the territories temporarily occupied by it, or to Belarus.

This was announced at a briefing by Daria Herasymchuk, an adviser to the President on the Rights of the Child and Child Rehabilitation, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"According to open sources, as of today, more than 234,000 children have crossed the border between Russia and the ORDLO. These are forcibly deported, forcibly displaced children either to the temporarily occupied territories, or to Russia or the Republic of Belarus," Herasymchuk said.

She stressed that such actions are illegal, prohibited by the Geneva Convention, international law, and Ukraine will fight for every child.

According to Herasymchuk, the actions of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian children have all the hallmarks of genocide.

"The vast majority of children in Ukraine, more than 7.5 million children, suffer from the war, and it's not just about injuries. It's a violation of psychological, psycho-emotional state, and an absolute violation of all children's rights. The actions of the Russian Federation in relation to Ukrainian children, have all the hallmarks of the genocide of the Ukrainian people, "said the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

"We do not know what is happening in the occupied territories, but we understand that as soon as we go there, these figures will be increased, perhaps many times over," Herasymchuk said, adding that "240 children have been killed since the war since 2014."