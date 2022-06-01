Russia was offered dialogue, but it chose violence, - OSCE Secretary General Schmid

The international community, including the OSCE, has offered Russia various options for dialogue, but Russia has opted for violence and action contrary to its obligations and norms of international law.

This was stated by OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"There were options for continuing the dialogue, including through the OSCE. However, Russia has chosen violence. This is not a failure of an international organization, but an obvious choice of one country to act contrary to its obligations and norms of international law. As a result, we face challenges that were unthinkable a few months ago. This is a challenge not only for the OSCE, but also for a broader, multilateral system of relations," she said, commenting on the OSCE's inability to prevent a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Schmid, she was shocked to receive the first reports of an open military attack by Russia on Ukraine:

"Like millions of people around the world, I was shocked. Russia's military attack on Ukraine is absolutely terrible. The consequences for the people of Ukraine are severe. And the suffering caused by this unprovoked violence is enormous," said the OSCE Secretary-General.

She pointed out that a lot of efforts had been made to support the dialogue, led by the United States, NATO, and the EU. The OSCE participating States also proposed to reject all differences in order to promote a comprehensive dialogue. And on 8 February, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office launched the Renewed OSCE Dialogue on European Security, which aimed to build confidence, transparency, and cooperation.

"Russia had options. Russia chose power. So today we are experiencing a war that seemed unthinkable in 21st century Europe, with critical consequences for Ukraine and the rest of the OSCE region and beyond," Schmid said.

Watch more: "They pushed them away little, that's why they are furious," - fighters of 59th Yakov Gandziuk SMB. VIDEO