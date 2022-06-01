More than 58% of Ukrainians were in favor of free possession of weapons - poll in "DIIA"

In "DIIA" the poll on the attitude to possession of the weapon by Ukrainians came to the end.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrsky, initiated a poll on which option of weapons possession Ukrainians consider the most acceptable.

On May 25, the poll started in "Actions".

On June 1, the survey was completed with the following results:

- For special needs (with special storage conditions and without the right to wear) - 19.43%

- For personal protection (with the right to wear) - 58.75%

- Against the right to own a weapon - 21.82%.

It was attended by 1,726,452 citizens.

