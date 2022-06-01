Youngest victims of Russian aggression were 23 days, 1.5 and 3 months, - Venediktov

The Russian occupiers killed 243 children during a full-scale invasion.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The youngest victims of Russian aggression were 23 days, 1.5 and 3 months… These are Ukrainian babies killed because of the whim of the Russian dictator to destroy our future. There is a day when the whole world is loudly calling for the protection of children, and there are 98 days when children are torn apart by shells, killed by bullets and shrapnel, and still the international community cannot stop it.

243 children will never realize their dreams, 446 wounded will forever leave scars on their bodies and souls. It's scary to think that this is not all the little ones who suffered from the Russian army," she said.

"Russia is ruthlessly taking lives and destroying destinies, maiming and raping, orphaning our youngest generation. Their painful growing up is a crime that is not in any code, but we will do everything we can to make them responsible for the stolen childhood and suffering, "the prosecutor general added.

According to Venediktova, law enforcement officers are investigating 1,042 criminal proceedings for war crimes against children and the destruction of educational infrastructure. 11 Russian servicemen, whose children were injured, have already been reported as suspects.

