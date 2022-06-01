More than 400 thousand children have already returned to territory of Ukraine, - Ministry of Internal Affairs
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlichenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"More than 400,000 children have already been returned to Ukraine, that is, they have entered and returned," Pavlichenko said.
The official stressed that the units of the State Border Guard Service control the legality of the procedure of crossing the border by children. According to her, there are cases when parents or guardians or children try to cross the border on their own, and they do not have the relevant documents.
According to the Deputy Minister, in such situations, border guards take appropriate measures to ensure that the law is not violated.
According to her, the reasons for refusals to cross the border may be lack of power of attorney, invalid documents or lack of documents at all.