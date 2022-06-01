US announces new $ 700 million in military aid to Ukraine: long-range missile systems and large-caliber weapons

A new aid package was approved by President Biden this morning.

This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET informs.

The new package of military aid includes, in particular, long-range missile systems, as well as, according to American media, other large-caliber weapons.

Blinken did not name the exact amount of the aid package, but the day before, a Voice of America correspondent reported that the amount of new weapons Ukraine would receive was estimated at $ 700 million.

