Germany will hand over four Mars II multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine, - Tagesspiegel

Germany intends to hand over four Mars II multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

This was reported on Wednesday by the German newspaper Tagesspiegel with reference to interlocutors in German government circles, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Germany also wants to send to Ukraine from its own reserves four multiple rocket launchers" Mars II "(produced - ed.) Of the armed concern" Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann ". Tagesspiegel learned about this from government circles," said in a statement.

The publication notes that the Chancellor of Germany did not specifically mention "Mars II" in his speech today in the Bundestag, as "the relevant agreement with the United States was reached only recently."

According to German media, Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann's Mars II multiple rocket launchers have been in service with the Bundeswehr since 1990.

Depending on the type of ammunition, they can hit targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers. At the same time, "Mars II" can use guided missiles with GPS support to "accurately hit targets" or mortar shells "to block areas." The installation can fire 12 missiles per minute.

Speaking in the Bundestag, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly said that Germany would supply Ukraine with an IRIS-T air defense system, a modern target coordinate radar, and consider supplying multiple rocket launchers in cooperation with the United States.