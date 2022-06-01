In Eastern direction, 1 attack of Russians was repelled, 38 occupants, 3 armored vehicles, 1 artillery system, 1 ammunition depot were destroyed, - OTG "East"
During the day, June 1, Russian fascist troops launched one attack in the area of responsibility of Operational-Tactical Group "East".
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".
The report notes: "Ukrainian artillery destroyed an ammunition depot. The enemy's losses are as follows: personnel - 38; APC - 1; AFV - 1; artillery systems - 1; mortars - 2; ATT - 2; UAV - 1; BMPC crew - 1".