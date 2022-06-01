Since beginning of this day, 13 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 20 vehicles and 7 drones were destroyed, - JFO press center
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.
"The occupiers shelled more than 25 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 73 civilian objects, including: 67 residential buildings, a citizen security center, the AZOT enterprise, a furniture factory and a central processing plant, and police stations.
As a result of this shelling, 3 civilians were killed and 3 more wounded in Donetsk region alone. The data on deaths, injuries and destruction in Luhansk region is being clarified," the report reads.
Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 2 tanks; 6 artillery systems; 8 armored fighting vehicles; and 4 enemy vehicles.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down 7 enemy "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.