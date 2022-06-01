On June 1 in Donetsk region occupiers killed 4 and wounded 9 civilians, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Pavel Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, released information for June 1 regarding casualties among the civilian population.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.

Kyrylenko noted: "On June 1, the Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk: in Soledar, New York, Tetyanivka and Lyman. Another 9 civilians were injured.

Today we managed to clarify the information about 3 victims in the Sviatohirsk Lavra.

One person injured in Luhansk region was also registered in Kostiantynivka.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. "

