Enemy was partially successful during attack on Komyshuvakha, occupiers withdrew from Nagirny and Belogorovka. Storming of Severodonetsk continues - General Staff

The ninety-ninth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic confrontation with the Russian military invasion has begun. The aggressor continues to launch missiles and airstrikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy did not take active action in the Seversky direction. The enemy's units, which suffered losses during the fighting on the territory of Ukraine, are being supplemented with weapons and military equipment.

It is also reported that from the territory of the Russian Federation the enemy fired mortars at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Progress of Sumy region, and Leonivka of Chernihiv region.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, the enemy fired on the positions of the Defense Forces with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the settlements of Mykhailivka, Prudyanka, and Verkhniy Saltiv," the General Staff said.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy's main efforts were focused on maintaining their positions, conducting reconnaissance, and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. They carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Dovgenke, Kurulka, Virnopillya, and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire on the positions of our troops along the entire line of contact with mortars, artillery, and jet artillery.

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy fought in the direction of the settlement of Raigorodok, suffered losses, and withdrew.

The General Staff also informs that in the Severodonetsk direction the enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Severodonetsk. With the support of mortar fire, they stormed the settlements of Bobrove and Ustynivka, to no avail.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming the village of Komyshuvakha in order to take control of the city, has partial success, the fighting continues. They carried out an assault in the directions of the settlements of Nagirne and Belogorivka, as a result of the fire inflicted by our units, they withdrew," the statement reads.

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. They fired at Ukrainian troops with artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Pisky, Avdiivka, Uspenivka, Vuhledar, Novosilka, and Orikhiv.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the occupied frontiers. Carries out replenishment of stocks.

In addition, as noted, in the South Bug direction, the occupiers increased the number of shelling of our positions. The settlements of Shevchenkove, Trudolyubivka, Luch, Stepova Dolyna, and Shiroke were also fired upon with mortars and artillery. The enemy launched airstrikes with Mi-24 helicopters in the areas of Novohryhorivka and Oleksandrivka.

In order to justify the destruction of civilian objects, the Russian occupiers continue to spread information about the alleged location of military units in schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.

In the Bessarabian direction, no significant changes in the activities of enemy units were noted.

In the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks to isolate the combat area, conduct reconnaissance, and fire support in the coastal direction. The enemy continues to take measures to block civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The enemy continues to use the network of civilian medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories to treat the wounded.

It is also reminded that thirteen enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past 24 hours, two tanks, six artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles, and four enemy vehicles were destroyed. Air defense units shot down seven Orlan-10 UAVs.

The enemy continues to lose unmanned aerial vehicles in all directions. The enemy is already using drones, even the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation.

