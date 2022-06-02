As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 261 children were lost, more than 460 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 2, 2022, more than 721 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 261 children died and more than 460 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On May 31, a 12-year-old boy died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the village of Ivanivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region. During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that 17 more people died and 14 were injured as a result of shelling by the enemy of Mariupol, Donetsk region," the statement reads.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories. The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 184, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 112, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 52, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 29, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

It is reported that 1938 educational institutions were damaged due to constant bombing and shelling by Ukrainian forces of Ukrainian cities and villages. At the same time, 182 of them were completely destroyed.