Russian troops continue to shell Kharkiv and the region, there are casualties. Enemy is focused on defending and maintaining positions in region - Synehubiv

Last night, the Russian occupiers fired on the Kyiv and Slobidsky districts of Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, a shell hit the school building in Saltivka. 1 woman died, and 1 man was injured. Three other women at the school were rescued by SES officers.

Two other civilians in Kharkiv were injured in the daytime shelling.

"In addition, during the past 24 hours, the occupiers fired on the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region. One person was injured. The Russians also searched the towns of Chuguiv, Korobochkine, and Klugino-Bashkirivka in the Chuguiv district. Four civilians were wounded," he said.

Synehubiv also informs that fighting continues in the region.vIn the Kharkiv and Izium areas, the enemy is mainly focused on the defense and maintenance of the occupied territories. All attempts to attack by the Russians were unsuccessful. Our military continues to inflict losses on the enemy.

"We believe in our victory and help the Armed Forces! Glory to Ukraine!" He concludes.